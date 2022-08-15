Gladstone farmers see crops struggle with fluctuating temperatures, rainfall

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since Spring 2022, the Gladstone area has received several inches more rain than in years past according to National Weather Service records.

Farmers who sell at the Gladstone Farmers Market like Joellen Hadel say the fluctuation in rain and temperatures affect what crops have good yields.

“Plants like a certain level in the daylight versus a certain level of temperature in the night to do their best sort of growth and they are not getting that as routinely the past couple of years,” Hadel said.

She says while spring and end of summer months have been very wet – July only brought about one inch of rainfall.

“This August we have had a lot of rain, but the heavy growth is done,” Hadel said. “Now I’ve been watching I have had some tomatoes starting to rot as they touch the ground because it is wet.”

The weather has affected many farmers’ crops, but one is taking a different approach.

Heather Ellison says growing “microgreens” gives her more control over her growing season.

“I grow them indoors so the weather doesn’t affect the growing season so we can grow them all year around,” Ellison said.

She says it also allows her to try different seeds and grow more.

“I can kind of play with the seed amount to see how much I can grow at one time so I can usually grow quite a bit,” Ellison said.

Hadel says although some crops have struggled, she is blessed to be able to grow vegetables for her family and community.

“I guess I kind of look at it in a different light, I love to grow things to me it’s a miracle that God gives us every single season,” Hadel said.

The Gladstone Farmers Market is Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

