Fundraiser to help Beacon House continue serving the community

Beacon House
Beacon House(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - An event to help the Beacon House brought the community to Gwinn for its bike night. Bucket raffles and t-shirt sales helped raise money for the Beacon House in Marquette. People were encouraged to ride their motorcycles or cars for an evening in Gwinn.

People ate food while listening to live bands outside.

All money raised helps the beacon house continue to provide a home away from home to the community.

“One of the things we have noticed is that our guests really feel so comforted and so loved when they come into the kitchen and there is something to eat. So, I think all the proceeds form tonight’s party are going to help us to keep that refrigerator stocked with something to eat,” said Mary Dowling, CEO of The Hospitality House of the U.P./The Beacon House.

The Beacon House also has a wig salon for cancer patients. It helps people who have lost their hair during radiation feel a little more like themselves

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

Latest News

Camp Michigamme.
Camp Michigamme celebrates 100 years in the community
CVMA riders on the way to DJ Jacobetti
Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans
Rendition of the musical My Son, Pinocchio Jr.
Marquette groups wraps up first week of “My son, Pinocchio Jr.”
The show gave first-time collectors a chance to bring home some free gems and minerals to help...
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show