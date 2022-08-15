Fundraiser to help Beacon House continue serving the community

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - An event to help the Beacon House brought the community to Gwinn for its bike night. Bucket raffles and t-shirt sales helped raise money for the Beacon House in Marquette. People were encouraged to ride their motorcycles or cars for an evening in Gwinn.

People ate food while listening to live bands outside.

All money raised helps the beacon house continue to provide a home away from home to the community.

“One of the things we have noticed is that our guests really feel so comforted and so loved when they come into the kitchen and there is something to eat. So, I think all the proceeds form tonight’s party are going to help us to keep that refrigerator stocked with something to eat,” said Mary Dowling, CEO of The Hospitality House of the U.P./The Beacon House.

The Beacon House also has a wig salon for cancer patients. It helps people who have lost their hair during radiation feel a little more like themselves

