Camp Michigamme celebrates 100 years in the community

Camp Michigamme.
Camp Michigamme.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - A camp serving the U.P. celebrated 100 years this weekend. Camp Michigamme began in 1922 and has grown quite a bit since then.

Over the years it has served several generations of families. The Methodist camp says it shares community and the Word of God with campers and is a place where everyone can feel welcome.

“No matter who you are, no matter what your belief is, you are welcome to come. If you want to be a nice person and you like having food, we like have food and being nice persons so just come sit with us at our table,” said Kelsie Coccia, director of Camp Michigamme.

The camp is currently raising money to build new bathrooms on the property.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

Latest News

Beacon House
Fundraiser to help Beacon House continue serving the community
CVMA riders on the way to DJ Jacobetti
Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans
Rendition of the musical My Son, Pinocchio Jr.
Marquette groups wraps up first week of “My son, Pinocchio Jr.”
The show gave first-time collectors a chance to bring home some free gems and minerals to help...
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show