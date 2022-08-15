Camp Michigamme celebrates 100 years in the community

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - A camp serving the U.P. celebrated 100 years this weekend. Camp Michigamme began in 1922 and has grown quite a bit since then.

Over the years it has served several generations of families. The Methodist camp says it shares community and the Word of God with campers and is a place where everyone can feel welcome.

“No matter who you are, no matter what your belief is, you are welcome to come. If you want to be a nice person and you like having food, we like have food and being nice persons so just come sit with us at our table,” said Kelsie Coccia, director of Camp Michigamme.

The camp is currently raising money to build new bathrooms on the property.

