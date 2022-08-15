Back to School safety tips from MSP

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Upper Michigan schools go back to the classroom in just two weeks, which is why Lt. Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said now is the time to reiterate some safety tips.

Lt. Giannunzio explained bus safety is always something to keep in mind because it has been a few months since school buses have been on the roads. He reminds drivers to stop when they see the red flashing lights. Lt. Giannunzio added that it is wise to dress your kids in reflective gear so that drivers can see them at the bus stops.

Mental Health is also a topic of focus. Students and teachers can use OK2SAY, which is a school safety program that allows confidential threat reporting, violent behavior, or mental health crises. Tips can be submitted by calling 855-565-2729, texting: 652729, or emailing: OK2SAY@mi.gov.

MSP computer crimes unit is also hosting an event on September 11 to make parents aware of the dangers of the internet, primarily sextortion cases. The event is in the Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

