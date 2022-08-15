18th annual Pasty Fest is almost ready to be served in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The 18th annual Pasty Fest is getting closer and closer to being served.

Calumet’s 5th Street will be blocked off for visitors to browse vendors and celebrate the Cornish delicacy. The fest this year will include many of the favorites that participants enjoy.

“We have a lovely parade downtown starting at 2 p.m., the Pasty Fest Parade,” said Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien. “And then we also have a really fun foam party. We have a giant bubble machine and you will see tons of bubbles floating down the street. It’s a great time for kids.”

There are also a few new additions this year for children.

“We do have a bounce house up by our community garden that’s also along 5th Street,” continued Polzien. “And then we’ll have a number of carnival-styled games right out in the street by the 300 block.”

The horseshoe competition, a newer addition to the lineup, is also returning.

Under the Radar Michigan host, Tom Daldin will be participating in this year’s pasty eating competition as a special guest.

Pasty-making businesses are hard at work preparing for the big day, especially for its bake-off contest.

“So we have a hundred kits that are available for our bake-off,” added Polzien. “That kit contains a mini-pasty, a 4-ounce slider pasty, from each of our four commercial entries, and you will taste each of those pasties, and you will tell us which one is the best.”

One of these businesses is Jen’s Kitchen, a business formerly known as Connie’s Kitchen in Calumet, which had participated in the Pasty Fest for several years.

The new owner, Jen Butkovich, feels she ought to join in as a pasty-making business.

“I kinda feel obligated to join in as a new business owner in the pasty world,” said Butkovich. “And it’s important to support local. It’s Pasty Fest, I have a pasty shop, and so I should do it!”

Pasty Fest is Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For more information on this year’s Pasty Fest, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.