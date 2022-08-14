Showers diminishing for weekend; partly sunny next week

Showers moving out of the region for the weekend
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rain will stick around a little longer for the weekend but will be mostly light showers. Once Monday comes around conditions will be calmer with partly sunny skies and that will be the story for most of the week. Rain chances do rise by Wednesday but are limited in the western counties. But for the State Fair conditions are looking to be ideal with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light showers throughout

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated showers possible out west

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; light cloud cover and seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers west

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; rain lingering in western counties

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Increasing clouds in the morning and; rain increasing into the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 70s

