Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show.

The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify.

It also gave first-time collectors a chance to bring home some free gems and minerals to help jumpstart their own collection.

“Well, it happened to me early and it does for a lot of youngsters,” Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club President George Schriver said. “They pick up something and it’s very significant and it’s their treasure. As time goes on, they want a little better identification of it, and with that comes the education.”

While this gem and mineral show is finished it will be held again next summer on the second weekend of August.

