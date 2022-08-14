Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show

The show gave first-time collectors a chance to bring home some free gems and minerals to help...
The show gave first-time collectors a chance to bring home some free gems and minerals to help jumpstart their own collection.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show.

The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify.

It also gave first-time collectors a chance to bring home some free gems and minerals to help jumpstart their own collection.

“Well, it happened to me early and it does for a lot of youngsters,” Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club President George Schriver said. “They pick up something and it’s very significant and it’s their treasure. As time goes on, they want a little better identification of it, and with that comes the education.”

While this gem and mineral show is finished it will be held again next summer on the second weekend of August.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

Latest News

Around 65 vendors displayed their artwork spanning from ceramics, paintings and handwoven crafts.
61st Annual Eagle Harbor Art Festival highlights original artwork
Collin Hagan procession
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
A photo of a wildfire near Mt. Franklin on Isle Royale, Aug. 13, 2022.
10-acre wildfire on Isle Royale causes trail, campground closures
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter