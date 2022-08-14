61st Annual Eagle Harbor Art Festival highlights original artwork

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Associated Arts Gallery hosted the 61st annual Eagle Harbor Art Festival this weekend.

Around 65 vendors displayed their artwork spanning from ceramics, paintings and handwoven crafts.

Miles Stearn has been attending the eagle harbor art festival for about 10 years displaying his handcrafted pottery.

“People really enjoy my pottery and it’s really cool that people come back and buy from me again year after year,” Artist Miles Stearn said. “There is no other feeling, people paying their hard-earned money for your pieces that I make from my heart, it’s great.”

Stearn says he has had good sales this weekend because of the support of the community.

“It’s super easy to do and has a good turnout so sales are really good, and the community supports the show,” Stearn said. “I look forward to coming to it every year.

Event organizer Linda Dodge says she’s happy with the turnout this year. There were 45 returning artists at this festival and nine new artists this year.

“It just brings smiles the fact that everyone is having a busy summer a lot of people have company and yet they take the time to either bring their company or take time out, there is a lot of family reunions this year and they are saying you are welcome to come with us but we are going to the fair,” Dodge said.

Dodge says if you missed this year it’s worth making the trip next summer.

“Well, if you’ve never been here, please come up,” Dodge said. “If it’s too late this year join us next year, it’s wonderful and fun.”

