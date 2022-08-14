10-acre wildfire on Isle Royale causes trail, campground closures

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - A wildfire on Isle Royale has closed trails and campgrounds.

According to the National Park Service, early in the afternoon on Saturday, August 13, park staff received reports of a plume of smoke coming from an apparent wildfire burning in the area of Three Mile campground. Isle Royale firefighters responded to the area and discovered a small fire burning at the junction of the Tobin Harbor trail and Mt. Franklin trail. The initial assessment measured the fire at approximately 5 acres. Visitors were evacuated from Three Mile campground and Lane Cove campground. Visitors were also contacted and brought in from the Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin, and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety.

Later in the day, the fire grew to approximately 10 acres. To help prevent further spread until a fire crew could be brought in to work on the fire, a single engine air tanker from Minnesota dropped 5 loads of water (approximately 4000 total gallons) on the fire late in the afternoon. Additional fire resources were expected to arrive in the park starting Sunday.

The following closures are in place until further notice for the health and safety of visitors and employees:

Mount Ojibway Trail

Lane Cove Trail and Campground

Three Mile Campground and Dock

Greenstone Ridge Trail from the Daisy Farm Trail junction east to the Tobin-Duncan Portage Trail junction

Rock Harbor Trail between Daisy Farm Campground and Rock Harbor

Mount Franklin Trail

Tobin Harbor Trail

Suzy’s Cave Trail

Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 8A, 9A, 10, 11, 12, 13, 33 and 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

Other areas if directed by fire personnel

Park staff are working closely with the Rock Harbor Lodge, Isle Royale Queen IV, and Voyageur II to provide visitor transportation and fire information while the closures are in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Information from park visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were in the area of Three Mile trail and campground, Tobin Harbor trail, or Mount Franklin trail on August 12 or 13, or if you have information that could help, the NPS asks that you please submit a tip. You don’t have to tell who you are, but tell what you know: CALL or TEXT the Tip Line: 888-653-0009

ONLINE: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov

The fire status will be continually evaluated. Closed areas will be signed where possible and monitored to ensure compliance. These closures will remain in place until rescinded.

Additional information will be added to the park website, Isle Royale National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov) and on social media when it becomes available.

A 335-acre fire was also reported last year on the island.

Mt. Franklin Fire closures, as of Aug. 13, 2022. (NPS)

