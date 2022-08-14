10-acre wildfire on Isle Royale causes trail, campground closures

A photo of a wildfire near Mt. Franklin on Isle Royale, Aug. 13, 2022.
A photo of a wildfire near Mt. Franklin on Isle Royale, Aug. 13, 2022.(NPS)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - A wildfire on Isle Royale has closed trails and campgrounds.

According to the National Park Service, early in the afternoon on Saturday, August 13, park staff received reports of a plume of smoke coming from an apparent wildfire burning in the area of Three Mile campground. Isle Royale firefighters responded to the area and discovered a small fire burning at the junction of the Tobin Harbor trail and Mt. Franklin trail. The initial assessment measured the fire at approximately 5 acres. Visitors were evacuated from Three Mile campground and Lane Cove campground. Visitors were also contacted and brought in from the Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin, and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety.

Later in the day, the fire grew to approximately 10 acres. To help prevent further spread until a fire crew could be brought in to work on the fire, a single engine air tanker from Minnesota dropped 5 loads of water (approximately 4000 total gallons) on the fire late in the afternoon. Additional fire resources were expected to arrive in the park starting Sunday.

The following closures are in place until further notice for the health and safety of visitors and employees:

  • Mount Ojibway Trail
  • Lane Cove Trail and Campground
  • Three Mile Campground and Dock
  • Greenstone Ridge Trail from the Daisy Farm Trail junction east to the Tobin-Duncan Portage Trail junction
  • Rock Harbor Trail between Daisy Farm Campground and Rock Harbor
  • Mount Franklin Trail
  • Tobin Harbor Trail
  • Suzy’s Cave Trail
  • Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 8A, 9A, 10, 11, 12, 13, 33 and 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use
  • Other areas if directed by fire personnel

Park staff are working closely with the Rock Harbor Lodge, Isle Royale Queen IV, and Voyageur II to provide visitor transportation and fire information while the closures are in place. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Information from park visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were in the area of Three Mile trail and campground, Tobin Harbor trail, or Mount Franklin trail on August 12 or 13, or if you have information that could help, the NPS asks that you please submit a tip. You don’t have to tell who you are, but tell what you know: CALL or TEXT the Tip Line:  888-653-0009

ONLINE: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov

The fire status will be continually evaluated. Closed areas will be signed where possible and monitored to ensure compliance. These closures will remain in place until rescinded.  

Additional information will be added to the park website, Isle Royale National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov) and on social media when it becomes available.

A 335-acre fire was also reported last year on the island.

Mt. Franklin Fire closures, as of Aug. 13, 2022.
Mt. Franklin Fire closures, as of Aug. 13, 2022.(NPS)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

Latest News

Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
The Society continues to clean and preserve artifacts following a mold scare in the autumn of...
Ontonagon County Historical Society Museum recovers from mold scare
18-year-old Aurora Dahl was out for a run on Aug. 1 when she said she was attacked by Caleb...
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women