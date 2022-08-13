UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class

Courtesy: Dennis Grall
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten people have been selected to join the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame. The 51st induction banquet will be held May 13, 2023 at Island Resort and Casino in Harris, 15 miles west of Escanaba. The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. (EDT).

Most of the selectees come from traditional athletic backgrounds. They include all-around athlete David Cvengros of Wakefield, former U.P. men’s golf champion John Koskinen of Baraga, basketball standout Katie (Hoy) Batten of Newberry, runners Chris Lett of Houghton and Ginger Polich of Ironwood, and coaches Don McDonald of Iron River, Lisa Twardzik of Calumet, the late Jim Mattson of L’Anse, and former Detroit Red Wings’ head coach Jeff Blashill of Sault Ste. Marie.

The lone exception from that norm is harness horse driver/trainer Joe Casagranda of Crystal Falls.

Banquet tickets will be $40 and must be reserved by April 23 by contacting Hall of Fame council members. The new inductees were selected by the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame Executive Council.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

