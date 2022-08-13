Record number of racers ready for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is all set for Saturday morning. On Friday night, inside Lakeview Arena, the Negaunee Lions Club hosted a spaghetti dinner to help bikers fuel up for the races.

Racers could also register and pick up their packets, race numbers and other information they’ll need. A record number of participants have signed up for this year’s event. Participants enjoy that the race offers different events for all ages.

“For me, I love that this is a family event, our sixteen-month-old has something to do all the way up to the elderly people and our daughter gets to do it as well,” said the Tripp family, who will all be participating in Ore to Shore.

The Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic gets underway at 9 in the morning.

