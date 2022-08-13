Procession planned for Toivola wildland firefighter

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A procession is planned Saturday evening for Collin Hagan, the 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Toivola who died this week while battling a fire in Oregon.

It’s scheduled to start at Houghton County Memorial Airport around 7:30 p.m. with local fire departments participating. They are going from the airport along US-41 into Hancock. A good place for public viewing will be from the lookout in Hancock to Santori’s Corner.

