Procession planned for Toivola wildland firefighter

(MGN)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A procession is planned Saturday evening for Collin Hagan, the 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Toivola who died this week while battling a fire in Oregon.

It’s scheduled to start at Houghton County Memorial Airport around 7:30 p.m. with local fire departments participating. They are going from the airport along US-41 into Hancock. A good place for public viewing will be from the lookout in Hancock to Santori’s Corner.

