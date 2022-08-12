World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette

Festival of Sail brought “Mama Duck” to Marquette
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many residents and tourists may have noticed a big rubber duck in Marquette this week.

The world’s largest rubber duck, “Mama Duck” made a visit to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend as part of the Festival of Sail.

Accompanied by three replicated 1800-era warships, the Festival of Sail brings a unique experience to Marquette. As one Marquette resident Ana Gabriel describes, it was the rubber duck that got her attention.

“I’ve actually been waiting like five months for this event because...I mean, it’s a giant rubber ducky, it’s pretty exciting,” said Gabriel.

The Festival of Sail and Mama Duck will be at Lower Harbor until 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug 13.

