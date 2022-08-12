Water main extension underway in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A water main extension project has started along M-553 south of Division Street in Marquette.

According to the city engineering department, Oberstar Inc. will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort. The work started Friday and is happening on the east side of M-553 south of Division Street.

No road closures will be needed, however, the shoulder will be closed and access to the multi-use path will be limited while crews are working. The work is anticipated to last through August 28.

The public should be cautious and alert for construction and advisory signing when traveling through this area, the city says.

