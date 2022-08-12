Showers, few storms move in during weekend kickoff of events
Weekend rainfall amounts around half-inch possible, higher from thunderstorms.
A Northern Plains system approaches the Western U.P. Friday night, bringing scattered rain and few thunderstorms to the region this weekend -- rainfall amounts can exceed half an inch in some areas -- even 1″ or more from thunderstorms, with isolated flash flooding possible in the southern counties.
View NWS alerts here.
Showers gradually diminish Sunday, with widely scattered showers until a Canadian Prairies system bring scattered showers mainly west Monday. After a mostly sunny break Tuesday, a Northern Plains system sweeps the U.P., with scattered rain and few thunderstorms possible during the second half of the work week.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and few thunderstorms, first in the west then the eastern counties late
>Lows: 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; diminishing west late; cool to seasonal temps
>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild
>Highs: 70s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly west; mild
>Highs: 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 70s
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers west
>Highs: 70s
Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; mild
>Highs: 70s
