Showers, few storms move in during weekend kickoff of events

Weekend rainfall amounts around half-inch possible, higher from thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts around half-inch possible, higher from thunderstorms.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Northern Plains system approaches the Western U.P. Friday night, bringing scattered rain and few thunderstorms to the region this weekend -- rainfall amounts can exceed half an inch in some areas -- even 1″ or more from thunderstorms, with isolated flash flooding possible in the southern counties.

View NWS alerts here.

Showers gradually diminish Sunday, with widely scattered showers until a Canadian Prairies system bring scattered showers mainly west Monday. After a mostly sunny break Tuesday, a Northern Plains system sweeps the U.P., with scattered rain and few thunderstorms possible during the second half of the work week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and few thunderstorms, first in the west then the eastern counties late

>Lows: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; diminishing west late; cool to seasonal temps

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly west; mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers west

>Highs: 70s

Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huron River
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
Joshua Otto
UPDATE: Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
Tesla signs deal with proposed Minnesota mining project.
Talon Metals to explore 400K acres in UP for nickel
MSP investigating drive-by shootings in Wallace area
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW

Latest News

rain
Rain returns tonight
A Northern Plains system brings weekend rain, potentially heavy at times to Upper Michigan.
Mostly sunny finish to Friday, before the rain comes
cooler
The sunny and pleasant stretch continues
Sturdy high pressure system maintains dry and pleasant weather over Upper Michigan before a...
Sunny summer delight continues through Friday