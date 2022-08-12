Showers, few storms move in during weekend kickoff of events

A Northern Plains system approaches the Western U.P. Friday night, bringing scattered rain and few thunderstorms to the region this weekend -- rainfall amounts can exceed half an inch in some areas -- even 1″ or more from thunderstorms, with isolated flash flooding possible in the southern counties.

View NWS alerts here.

Showers gradually diminish Sunday, with widely scattered showers until a Canadian Prairies system bring scattered showers mainly west Monday. After a mostly sunny break Tuesday, a Northern Plains system sweeps the U.P., with scattered rain and few thunderstorms possible during the second half of the work week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and few thunderstorms, first in the west then the eastern counties late

>Lows: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; diminishing west late; cool to seasonal temps

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly west; mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers west

>Highs: 70s

Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.