‘Run Walk Roll’ event returns to Iron County church

The walk starts at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls and follows a path to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.
Some of the free prizes available to win
Some of the free prizes available to win(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County church is hosting its second annual “Run Walk Roll” event.

The community event is designed to get people outside and enjoy each other’s company. The walk starts at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls and follows a path to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.

Each participant is given a ticket with a chance to win prizes. Organizers say last year’s event was a huge success.

“We probably had around 30 people. We had an ice cream social at the end of the event at the Lutheran camp. It went really well. The feedback was wonderful, it was great,” said Christine Perry, event organizer.

The event is free and open to anyone. The group leaves United Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

