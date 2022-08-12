Rain returns tonight

High pressure moves out of the area today giving way to increasing clouds. A small disturbance will bring rain showers to the west end this evening and it then spreads east. Rain continues through the morning and slowly clears out during the day. Plan on a cool Saturday with temperatures rebounding on Sunday through next week.

Today: Mostly sunny early on with clouds increasing by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Morning rain followed by isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Isolated showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Few showers in the west with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

