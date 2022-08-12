Novavax COVID vaccine available in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders, ages 18 and older, now have another COVID vaccine option to help protect them from serious illness or death.

Background: How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

The Novavax vaccine is the first COVID protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the United States.

During clinical trials, it was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing serious illness from coronavirus.

Adults are recommended to receive two-doses, separated by three to eight weeks.

Currently, a booster dose using any COVID vaccine is not authorized for adults in this age group who receive a Novavax two-shot vaccine.

There are a limited number of Novavax doses and not all providers are expected to carry it. There are an estimated 100,000 doses in Michigan available for vaccine providers.

You can find a provider that offers Novavax near you, click here.

More information on COVID can be found on the state of Michigan’s official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.