Novavax COVID vaccine available in Michigan

COVID-19
COVID-19(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders, ages 18 and older, now have another COVID vaccine option to help protect them from serious illness or death.

Background: How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

The Novavax vaccine is the first COVID protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the United States.

During clinical trials, it was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing serious illness from coronavirus.

Adults are recommended to receive two-doses, separated by three to eight weeks.

Currently, a booster dose using any COVID vaccine is not authorized for adults in this age group who receive a Novavax two-shot vaccine.

There are a limited number of Novavax doses and not all providers are expected to carry it. There are an estimated 100,000 doses in Michigan available for vaccine providers.

You can find a provider that offers Novavax near you, click here.

More information on COVID can be found on the state of Michigan’s official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Huron River
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
Joshua Otto
UPDATE: Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
Tesla signs deal with proposed Minnesota mining project.
Talon Metals to explore 400K acres in UP for nickel
MSP investigating drive-by shootings in Wallace area
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW

Latest News

GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
Musician Alyssa Palmer
Alyssa Palmer returns to Marquette to play a preview of upcoming song “Yooper Girl”
Artists Reception in Marquette
City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture host artists reception for summer exhibits
The Keweenaw C.A.P.E organization has formed a temporary youth drama club for kids to build...
Keweenaw CAPE organization forms drama club for young actors