Michigan Tech football single game tickets now on sale

The Huskies open the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1, when they host University of Wisconsin-Platteville at 6 p.m.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Single game tickets for Michigan Tech football this fall are on sale now at the Student Development Center Central Ticket Office or online at BuyHuskiesTickets.com. The Early Bird deadline for all sports ticket packages is August 15.

Tech Athletics says it is excited to once again offer VIP 2-Pack ticket packages for the 2022 football season. Prices are $400 for a 2-Pack and $450 for a 2-Pack with VIP parking.

The Huskies open the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1, when they host University of Wisconsin-Platteville at 6 p.m. Tech then returns to Kearly Stadium on September 24 against Saginaw Valley State.

Homecoming, including the 100th Season Reunion takes place on October 8 (Wayne State). MTU will attempt to win a 12th straight Miner’s Cup when it welcomes Northern Michigan University on October 15.

The Huskies close out their regular season home schedule against Grand Valley State on October 29.

Below you can see a full breakdown of ticket prices.

FOOTBALL

Early Bird Discount Season Ticket - $68

General Admission Season Ticket (after August 8) - $71

VIP 2-Pack - $400

VIP 2-Pack with VIP Parking - $450

VIP Single Tickets - $50

Single Game Tickets (on sale as of August 9) - Adults $15, Youth $6

