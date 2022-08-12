Michigan State Police kick off Drive Sober campaign

By Cameron Chinn
Aug. 12, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Friday, you can expect more Michigan State Police patrols on the road because of the “Drive Sober” campaign.

As summer lingers and with Labor Day on the horizon, the Michigan State Police is ramping up efforts to keep the public safe.

MSP Trooper Lt. Mark Giannunzio says increased law enforcement are on the lookout for drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“Every day our troopers are out on the roads looking for these offenses. This period, this campaign enforcement period just adds some extra patrols out there,” Giannunzio said. “We get some extra grant funding from the OHSP, which is our Office Highway and Safety Planning where we can have some overtime shifts out on the roadways to look for these offenses.”

Giannunzio says to avoid being impaired behind the wheel. He says you should always have a plan and a designated driver when drinking.

“We have officers, troopers and deputies that are out working the road taking complaints all the time. When they’re running into these intoxicated drivers, this takes them out of the mix to go out and respond to sometimes more important 911 calls,” Giannunzio said.

Amid summer parties involving alcohol, Clinic Supervisor for the Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Rene Campbell said those in recovery must take extra steps to be safe.

“I think any time that you’re around alcohol use when you’re in recovery it can be a problem and it can be a trigger. So, I think you have to know who are your safe people to be around in those situations,” Campbell said.

Campbell said support groups for those in recovery are willing to create fun events that don’t have alcohol.

“Normally family members are supportive and they will limit their use when they’re around that person in recovery,” Campbell said. “Maybe they’ll offer a sober event as well, I think sometimes that can be very helpful with people in recovery.”

Both Giannunzio and Campbell want you to stay safe and enjoy the final weeks of summer.

