Marquette County Fair holds “inclusive hours”

Hours are set aside for people with sensory sensitivity
For two years, Marquette County Fair has set aside Friday mornings as a time for people with high sensory sensitivity conditions a chance to enjoy the fair.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday.

For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity.

Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the greater U.P. community.

“I think that it’s very important to have a chance for everyone in the area to come out and enjoy the fair,” said Maki. “We’re trying to find ways to include people that would normally not be able to come.”

Marquette County Fair plans to hold high sensitivity hours every year, on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

