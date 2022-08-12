Houghton social media experts advise how to prevent Facebook account hacking

Methods include more complex passwords, having different passwords for accounts and two-step verification.
With Facebook account hacking on the rise, Houghton social media experts weigh in on how users...
With Facebook account hacking on the rise, Houghton social media experts weigh in on how users can prevent these attacks from happening to them.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With a rise in Facebook accounts being targeted by hackers, the need to protect your information is as important as ever.

But why are hackers trying to hijack your account? Marketing Department Inc.’s David Sim tells us why.

“There’s a couple of reasons,” said Sim. “One is that if they really want to do something bad, they’ll take that information and use it to try to gain access to your bank accounts. Most of the time what happens to your individual data is it gets sold. That information is just sold off to other groups.”

Hackers generally manage this by tricking users into giving up personal information through phishing scams or emails marked “urgent.” They are also able to gain access by taking advantage of a user’s credential stuffing, as explained by Michigan Tech University’s Dave Hale.

“People have a lot of passwords out there, a lot of credentials,” said Hale. “And they tend to reuse them for sites, especially for things like social media sites where they may not put as much importance on it as they do their bank accounts.”

Avoiding using the same passwords for multiple accounts is a great place to start avoiding hackers. There are secure password manager programs that keep track of them all, which MTU’s Haley Goodreau says is especially useful.

“It’s hard to remember all of these social platform passwords, oftentimes because you have a handful of them, and you don’t always know, especially when using a long phrase,” said Goodreau.

A two-step verification method is also highly effective when signing into Facebook.

“Even if they have your credentials and sign in there, they can’t get that code that is going to your phone,” continued Hale. “For the most part, that is the most effective method you’re going to have out there to protect any single account that you have.”

These defenses can also be applied to other social media and online accounts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
Joshua Otto
UPDATE: Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
Huron River
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
Tesla signs deal with proposed Minnesota mining project.
Talon Metals to explore 400K acres in UP for nickel
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Preparations are underway for another Humongous Fungus Festival in Crystal Falls. The event...
Humungous Fungus Festival returns to Crystal Falls
An expanded effort to train U.P. health care workers and it’s thanks to $1.4 million in grant...
UP organizations collaborate to address health care worker demand
TV6's Colin Jackson looks into the ways people can stop hackers from getting into their...
How to avoid Facebook hacking as scammers ramp up efforts
Students interacting with two young racers and their racecars.
From textbooks to real life: students learn about STEM through racing