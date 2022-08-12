Finlandia Women’s Hockey hires new head coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University announced Friday a new head coach for the women’s hockey team. Michael Kuruc has been named the new head coach for the Lions. Kuruc is set to begin his duties on Sept. 1.

“We are excited to announce Mike as the next head coach of our women’s hockey program,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “Mike brings tremendous passion, which we will turn into great energy within the program. With his strong work ethic, we see a bright future for Finlandia women’s hockey under his leadership.”

Before signing as the head coach for Finlandia, Kuruc was the assistant coach and Recruiting Coordinator at SUNY-Potsdam from 2021-22 where he oversaw the program’s hockey operations and equipment. Kuruc also helped coach the goalies and brought in seven student-athletes for the 2022 season. Kuruc saw the Bears reach the NEWHL Semi-Finals.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be the next Head Coach of the Finlandia Lions,” said Kuruc. “It is my hope that I can use my previous experience to provide an enriching experience for our student-athletes on the ice, in the classroom and in the community.”

Kuruc got his start as an undergrad at Syracuse University where he was a goaltender and team manager for the ACHA Division-I program from 2015-2019. Kuruc helped the Orange win three conference championships and earn two national appearances (2015-16, 2016-17). As team manager, he was in charge of promotions as well as being the official scorer and public address announcer.

From 2016 to 2019, Kuruc had additional duties as he was Video Coordinator and a member of the Operations Staff of the NCAA Division I women’s hockey team. Among his duties were creating pre-scout and in-game footage, uploading game videos and assisting in scheduling team travel and meals. Kuruc saw the team win the CHA championship and earn their first NCAA appearance in 2018-19.

In 2019-20, Kuruc joined the men’s ice hockey program at King’s College where he was the graduate assistant for Hockey Operations. He was responsible for creating pre-scout and in-game footage, uploading game videos and assisting in the hockey operations and equipment management duties. Kuruc was also responsible for coaching the goalies.

In 2020-21, he returned to Syracuse serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Kuruc has a B.S. in Sports Management with a minor in Event & Facilities Management from Syracuse and an M.S. in Organizational Leadership from Robert Morris (Pa.).

