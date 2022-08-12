Festival of Sail happening this weekend in Marquette
August 12-14 at the Lower Harbor Park
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail has landed in Marquette.
Travel Marquette’s Mike Bradford joins TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about festivities during the busy weekend-long event.
Bradford adds what you need to know when heading to the festival grounds.
You can learn more about the Festival of Sail and purchase tickets for ship tours here: Fest of Sail Marquette.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.