Festival of Sail happening this weekend in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail has landed in Marquette.

Travel Marquette’s Mike Bradford joins TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about festivities during the busy weekend-long event.

Tia Trudgeon climbs aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara with Mike Bradford of Travel Marquette to talk about the features of the Festival of Sail.

Bradford adds what you need to know when heading to the festival grounds.

You can tour the US Brig Niagara during the weekend-long Festival of Sail in Marquette, August 12-14.

You can learn more about the Festival of Sail and purchase tickets for ship tours here: Fest of Sail Marquette.

