Escanaba event celebrates credit union members, honors veterans

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating credit union members also helped veterans. Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union hosted its member appreciation day on Friday.

The credit union had brats, ice cream, popcorn and a bouncy house. There was also a 50-50 raffle supporting the U.P. Honor Flight.

The purpose of the event is to thank all credit union members.

“Our members are making everything possible. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are at today,” said Emily Larson who works in member services at Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union.

There are two missions for the U.P. Honor Flight scheduled for this September.

