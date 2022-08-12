Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show Returns to Houghton
Come see rocks and minerals at Houghton Elementary this weekend.
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who love rocks and minerals should stop by Houghton Elementary this weekend.
The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show returns to Houghton and will feature rocks spanning from the Keweenaw to the Eastern U.P.
The Rock and Mineral Show starts Friday at 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.