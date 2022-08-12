HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who love rocks and minerals should stop by Houghton Elementary this weekend.

The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show returns to Houghton and will feature rocks spanning from the Keweenaw to the Eastern U.P.

Paul and Nathalie Brandes discuss the details of the event.

The Rock and Mineral Show starts Friday at 1:00 p.m.

