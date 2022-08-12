Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show Returns to Houghton

Come see rocks and minerals at Houghton Elementary this weekend.
The Rock and Mineral Show also marks the 60 year anniversary of the Copper Country Rock and...
The Rock and Mineral Show also marks the 60 year anniversary of the Copper Country Rock and Mineral Club.
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who love rocks and minerals should stop by Houghton Elementary this weekend.

The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show returns to Houghton and will feature rocks spanning from the Keweenaw to the Eastern U.P.

Paul and Nathalie Brandes discuss the details of the event.

The Rock and Mineral Show starts Friday at 1:00 p.m.

