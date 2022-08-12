City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture host artists reception for summer exhibits

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture hosted an artists reception this evening. The work of three artists was on display in galleries at the Peter White Public Library.

One of the exhibits, called ‘Practice as a Prism,’ features watercolor paintings of familiar downtown Marquette locations. For the Office of Arts and Culture, the galleries and reception are a great way to connect the public with the artists.

“We have some really nice gallery spaces where local artists get to show their work and we even have some regional artists that come in as well, and it’s just a great way for the community to connect with people that don’t often get to show their work professionally,” said Amelia Pruiett, from the Marquette Office of Arts and Culture.

If you missed Thursday night’s reception, the exhibits are still on display inside the Peter White Public Library.

