Become a therapy pet handler with Superiorland Pet Partners
Upper Michigan Today episode 95
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the world’s largest rubber duck is on display in Marquette’s Lower Harbor for the Festival of Sail and Pavlina Osta’s hedgehog joins to “co-host” UMT.
Plus... Superiorland Pet Partners is getting ready for an upcoming therapy pet handler class.
Michelle Andriacchi and Casey Hopper talk about what a therapy pet handler does, who can become one, and how.
For information about the August 20 therapy pet handler class, email Patty Cornish at pcornish0503@gmail.com.
Andriacchi and Hopper give more insight into what they do as registered therapy pet handlers.
Find more information about becoming a Pet Partner here: SUPERIORLAND PET PARTNERS.
And finally... Tia and Pavlina share which musical artists they’ve been listening to on repeat.
