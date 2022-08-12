Become a therapy pet handler with Superiorland Pet Partners

Upper Michigan Today episode 95
Superiorland Pet Partners on Upper Michigan Today.
Superiorland Pet Partners on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the world’s largest rubber duck is on display in Marquette’s Lower Harbor for the Festival of Sail and Pavlina Osta’s hedgehog joins to “co-host” UMT.

Pavlina Osta and her hedgehog join Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today episode 95.

Plus... Superiorland Pet Partners is getting ready for an upcoming therapy pet handler class.

Michelle Andriacchi and Casey Hopper talk about what a therapy pet handler does, who can become one, and how.

How to become a registered therapy pet handler with Superiorland Pet Partners.

For information about the August 20 therapy pet handler class, email Patty Cornish at pcornish0503@gmail.com.

Andriacchi and Hopper give more insight into what they do as registered therapy pet handlers.

When and where you can find these therapy pets throughout the community this fall.

Find more information about becoming a Pet Partner here: SUPERIORLAND PET PARTNERS.

And finally... Tia and Pavlina share which musical artists they’ve been listening to on repeat.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta take a look at what's on repeat on their Spotify playlists.

