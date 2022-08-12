“Be prepared to be amazed” sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Families from all over the state are making their way to a special field in Rock.

“Be prepared to be amazed,” said Jack Bogan, who was visiting Hall Farms with his family.

The began family traveled from Menominee County to see the sunflowers in bloom.

“I like seeing all the bees and the sunflowers it’s really beautiful,” said Caroline Bogan, Jack’s older sister.

Some families come from even farther, like Calla and Duncan O’Reilly from the Detroit area.

About half a million sunflowers fill 20 acres.

“We plant between 22,000 and 23,000 roughly seeds per acre,” said Dan Hall, owner of Hall Farms.

Growing sunflowers begins in May and right now, the flowers are in peak bloom. The field is open from ten in the morning until nine at night, seven days a week.

“This is the perfect time. Please come this week, this weekend, the coming week because they are absolutely stunning,” said Hall.

In front of the sunflower field are activities for the family. The Halls say their favorite part is meeting all the people.

“It’ gives us an opportunity to teach people about agriculture. We’ve had people that bring us pie, cakes, cinnamon rolls. The way to my heart is through my stomach, so it works,” said Hall.

The sunflowers will be in bloom for another two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

Hall Farms is located along St. Nicholas Road in Rock. St. Nicholas Road is under construction right now, so drivers have to follow a detour.

Head towards Rock on M-35 and turn onto Maple Ridge Road, heading west. In about 3.3 miles, turn left (south) onto Summer Meadow Road. This is a partly gravel road. Travel 6.5 miles and turn right onto St. Nicholas Road. The farm is about half a mile down on the left.

