Alyssa Palmer returns to Marquette to play a preview of upcoming song “Yooper Girl”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette native musician returned Thursday night to give fans a sneak peek at a new song. Alyssa Palmer is from Marquette but lives in Nashville, Tennessee as her music career takes off.

Thursday night, Palmer performed on the DIGS City Beach stage and played her upcoming song “Yooper Girl.” The lyrics explain the blue-collar virtues of Yooper girls and even Yooper boys.

“I know a lot of Yooper people will love this song, but I also hope people outside of here will too, it talks about fishing, beer-drinking, mountain biking, trail hiking, I know that goes on other places but we are in a very special place in the U.P. so, it’s also very important to me,” said Palmer.

The song will be released in the coming weeks on Spotify and iTunes. There are also t-shirts that say “Yooper Girl” that are available to purchase through the Yooper Goddess online store.

