Zero Degrees Gallery features fabric artist during August

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Quilts aren’t just for topping beds.

Artist Judy Parlato uses fabrics and some unlikely materials in her hangable pieces.

Artist of the Month Judy Parlato introduces her artwork at Zero Degrees Gallery.

Parlato says she doesn’t follow rules when quilting.

Zero Degrees Art Gallery's guest artist Judy Parlato describes how she creates her art.

Zero Degrees Art Gallery is hosting a public reception for Judy Parlato Saturday, Aug. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.