Zero Degrees Gallery features fabric artist during August
Check out Judy Parlato’s quilts
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Quilts aren’t just for topping beds.
Artist Judy Parlato uses fabrics and some unlikely materials in her hangable pieces.
Parlato says she doesn’t follow rules when quilting.
Zero Degrees Art Gallery is hosting a public reception for Judy Parlato Saturday, Aug. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. Marquette.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.