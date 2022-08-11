Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WILX) - The General Motors plant in Lake Orion is closed Thursday as police conduct a homicide investigation.

Early Thursday morning, an altercation took place between two people inside GM Orion Assembly, leaving one of them dead.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s department responded to the plant around 1:35 a.m. on a report of an injured person. Inside, they found the victim, 49-year-old Gregory Lanier Robertson, unconscious and bleeding.

First responders performed CPR but could not revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department says a 48-year-old man is in police custody for fatal assault. The department says the victim was a resident of Pontiac, about 15 minutes from the plant, and had worked there for about seven months.

The suspect, whose hometown is not yet known, was found by deputies standing in a dock area not far from where the victim was found according to the department. It is not known how long the unnamed suspect had been employed at the plant.

Both men were not employees of General Motors but were employed by a cleaning service. Detectives expect to present the case to prosecutors for possible homicide charges on Friday.

It is unclear how long the plant will be closed or what led to the altercation but police say they have recovered the item used in the homicide and there is no active danger to the community or the plant.

A 4.3 million square foot facility, Orion Assembly opened in 1983 and produces the Chevy Bolt EV.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Location of General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County, Michigan (Google Maps)

