Upper Michigan Today attempts to follow a beginner’s painting tutorial

Upper Michigan Today episode 94
Tia Trudgeon shows off her follow-along painting.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as UMT guest host to talk about U.P. Honor Flight, this weekend’s meteor shower, and an East Lansing “moist towelette museum.”

Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for Upper Michigan Today episode 94.

Plus... the two put their art skills to the test as they attempt to follow a beginner painting tutorial.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta attempt to follow a painting tutorial.

And finally, Pavlina and Tia talk about their Yooper bucket lists.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta talk about yooper bucket lists.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

