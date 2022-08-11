Upper Michigan Today attempts to follow a beginner’s painting tutorial

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as UMT guest host to talk about U.P. Honor Flight, this weekend’s meteor shower, and an East Lansing “moist towelette museum.”

Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for Upper Michigan Today episode 94.

Plus... the two put their art skills to the test as they attempt to follow a beginner painting tutorial.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta attempt to follow a beginner's painting tutorial.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta attempt to follow a painting tutorial.

And finally, Pavlina and Tia talk about their Yooper bucket lists.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta talk about yooper bucket lists.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.