Upper Michigan Today attempts to follow a beginner’s painting tutorial
Upper Michigan Today episode 94
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as UMT guest host to talk about U.P. Honor Flight, this weekend’s meteor shower, and an East Lansing “moist towelette museum.”
Plus... the two put their art skills to the test as they attempt to follow a beginner painting tutorial.
And finally, Pavlina and Tia talk about their Yooper bucket lists.
