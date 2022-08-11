From textbooks to real life: students learn about STEM through racing

By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone summer schoolteacher is making her class more memorable.

With race cars and propeller cars, elementary students are learning all about STEM in summer school. Lessons from a textbook, seen in real life.

“We’ve got some great stem kits and the kids have been really diving in and learning a lot, exploring different things, learning about simple machines,” said Paulette Pepin, a Gladstone summer schoolteacher.

On Thursday, two young racers came to talk with the students.

Aiden Wandahsega is 15 and he’s racing in the Bark River Off-Road Races this weekend.

“In 2017 I started the sow kids carts for approximately five or six years. Then after that, I took a year off, then I moved to the buggy with my sister,” said Wandahsega.

The other racer is Carson Wagner. He’s going into third grade. Wagner races at the Upper Peninsula International Raceway. The next race is this Monday, during the U.P. State Fair.

“This is the wing and then under here are the gas pedals and stuff. The steering wheel is, I think, right here,” said Wagner.

Summer school students talked with both racers before going back inside to race their own cars.

“They were learning about trajectory, motion. They were learning about the propeller pushing the car, using air, completing circuits,” said Pepin.

While these race cars aren’t battery-operated, it shows students how what they’ve been learning can be used in real life.

Both the Bark River Off-Road and UPIR races are open to the public. Both racers are thankful for their sponsors who make racing possible.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
Joshua Otto
UPDATE: Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
Huron River
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
Tesla signs deal with proposed Minnesota mining project.
Talon Metals to explore 400K acres in UP for nickel
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Preparations are underway for another Humongous Fungus Festival in Crystal Falls. The event...
Humungous Fungus Festival returns to Crystal Falls
An expanded effort to train U.P. health care workers and it’s thanks to $1.4 million in grant...
UP organizations collaborate to address health care worker demand
TV6's Colin Jackson looks into the ways people can stop hackers from getting into their...
How to avoid Facebook hacking as scammers ramp up efforts
A Gladstone summer schoolteacher is making her class more memorable.
From textbooks to real life: students learn about STEM through racing