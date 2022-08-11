The sunny and pleasant stretch continues
High pressure dominates today through tomorrow. Therefore a couple more sunny and dry days are on tap for us. Our next front approaches this weekend with times of scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly tomorrow night into Saturday.
Today: Mostly sunny and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s near Lake Superior, low to mid-70s south
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy with showers in the western counties
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 70s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.