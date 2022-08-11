The sunny and pleasant stretch continues

High pressure dominates today through tomorrow. Therefore a couple more sunny and dry days are on tap for us. Our next front approaches this weekend with times of scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly tomorrow night into Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s near Lake Superior, low to mid-70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers in the western counties

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

