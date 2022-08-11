Nao Trinidad docks in for Marquette Festival of Sail

The ship has more than 1,200 sq ft of visiting area and can hold up to 100 people. The height of the mainmast is more than 82 feet, with five sails and five decks.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Aug. 11, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nao Trinidad is preparing for the Festival of Sail at Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend.

The Nao Trinidad was a Spanish flagship for Ferdinand Magellan. This replica of the ship set sail in 2018.

The ship has more than 1,200 square feet of visiting area and can hold up to 100 people. The height of the mainmast is more than 82 feet with five sails and five decks.

“My favorite part is to talk with the kids because they come on board and ask you a lot of things like what is this rope used for, how does this ship sail, how can this be floating right now, you came from Spain? That’s the best part,” Nao Trinidad Officer Carlos Lorente said.

The Festival of Sail is this weekend and the schedule of events can be found on the festival’s website.

