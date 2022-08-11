MSP investigating drive-by shootings in Wallace area

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in an investigation they are conducting surrounding drive-by shootings in the Wallace area.

The drive-by shootings of two residences along County Rd. G08 in Wallace took place on the evening of June 24.

Police say a possible suspect vehicle is a dark colored Pontiac passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Sgt. Joe Racicot at the Gladstone Post (906)428-4412 or D/Sgt. David Ashby at the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at (906)863-4441 ext. 2520. You can also remain anonymous and contact the Marinette/Menominee Crime Stoppers at (715)732-7609 or email www.mmcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.