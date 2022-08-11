Mostly sunny finish to Friday, before the rain comes
A Northern Plains system brings weekend rain, potentially heavy at times to Upper Michigan.
High pressure lingers over Upper Michigan for a mostly sunny finish to Friday. But, a Northern Plains system approaches the western counties Friday night, bringing scattered rain and few thunderstorms to the region this weekend -- rainfall amounts can exceed half an inch in some areas, with isolated flash flooding possible.
View NWS alerts here.
Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog plus patchy frost in interior locations; calm winds
>Lows: Upper 30s to 50s (coldest in the interior west/central, less colder near Lake Superior)
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild, with increasing clouds and evening rain over the western counties; south winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
Monday through Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers; mild
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild
>Highs: 70s
