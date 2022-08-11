Marquette DDA discusses Vault Marquette proposal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board of Directors discussed parking at the Vault Marquette at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The Vault Marquette proposal includes renovating the interior of the Old Savings Bank building and creating a hotel, permanent housing, and commercial space. A four-level parking structure would also be built.

Although Marquette likely will not see the Vault for a few years, the DDA is excited to add new parking spaces downtown.

“Adding more parking in there will accommodate [the residents] and additionally it will give us the flexibility to add in more parking for day users as well,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA Executive Director. “All in all, it will be a benefit for everybody.”

The DDA Board of Directors also approved the purchase of new articulated loaders for snow removal.

