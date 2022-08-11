Marquette County Fair returns with strong first day turnout

Marquette County Fair
Marquette County Fair(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of the heart of summer in upper Michigan, fair season continues as the Marquette County Fair opened up Thursday. The fairgrounds in Sands Township have dozens of vendors, games, rides, fair food and live entertainment for the fair.

Last year attendance exceeded 10,000 visitors over the three-day fair. So far, early this afternoon numbers say they’re off to a strong start.

“With the early numbers we’re doing good, we’re ahead of last year and it’s looking like some great weather for the next three days so we hope to get a lot of people out here, so we’d be glad to have everybody here, we do this for you and we want everybody to come and enjoy the fair,” said Walt Maki, Marquette County Fair president.

The Marquette County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 13. Gates open at 10 in the morning, and the carnival opens at 1 p.m. each day.

