Jo-Kay Corral brings family fun with animals to UP Children’s Museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum for a furry surprise.

The Jo-Kay Corral brought rabbits, goats and a small horse for families to see and pet for the museum’s monthly “Second Thursday” event. Sponsors like Flagstar Foundation and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council helped make the event free to attend.

Children’s Museum Director Nheena Weyer Ittner said the monthly events are something many people look forward to.

“Second Thursdays are always fun and special, but when you have a pony in your museum, I mean that kicks it up several notches,” said Ittner. “Every single Second Thursday is filled with fun, activities and partnership and a lot of imagination.”

Ittner says families can expect a spooky science theme for the October Second Thursday.

