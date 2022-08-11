Humungous Fungus Festival returns to Crystal Falls

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for another Humongous Fungus Festival in Crystal Falls. The event celebrates the mushrooms that grow in the community.

“It is important to know about the mushrooms,” said Barbara Luck, Crystal Falls Business Association president. “When do you pick them, which ones can you eat, which ones can you pick. We do have a gentleman coming to take people on a morning trip and afternoon trip on Saturday.”

Returning this year after missing the last several years is the mushroom cookoff on Saturday. Luck says the festival’s popularity has been growing.

“I really do think after people were limited about what they could do [because of the pandemic.] Now they are out,” said Luck. “Maybe there are people who have not been to the fungus fest in a few years, now they are coming.”

In a small community like Crystal Falls, Luck says a large annual event like this brings new life to businesses.

“I think they all benefit. Everyone needs to eat, everyone likes ice cream, everyone likes crafts and vendors,” Luck said.

Luck also operates Charlie’s Emporium, and she expects a large crowd through her doors this weekend. Luck said growing mushrooms are popular across the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin, but a unique niche exists in Crystal Falls.

“It is because we have a 38-acre giant fungus that was discovered about 30 years ago,” Luck said. “That is the draw, that there is a giant fungus among us and not everybody has that.”

The festival kicks off Friday with a parade at 6 p.m. CT with more activities all-day Saturday.

