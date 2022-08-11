Historic Bates Hall could soon be relocated to preserve building

Bates Township Hall
Bates Township Hall(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Bates Township Hall could soon have a slightly new location. Wednesday night during a regular meeting of the Township Board, the founder of a non-profit group called the Bates Hall Preservation Society presented a plan to relocate the building.

Built in 1907, the foundation of the building has structural issues and its proximity to the nearby road also causes problems. The plan would be to pour a new foundation on open land adjacent to the current location and separate the hall from the back office and re-set the structure on the new foundation.

“This building was built back in 1907 so, it goes back four generations and it’s an important part of our history and the Bates Hall is the only public historical building in Bates so it was really important that we save it,” said Margee Brennan, one of the Founders of the Bates Hall Preservation Society.

The Township Supervisor was not present for Wednesday night’s meeting. The board moved to hold a special meeting this Friday, August 12, at 2:30 p.m. to further discuss the plan.

