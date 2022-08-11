Free fishing event for kids at Lake Antoine on Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free family fishing event in Dickinson County hopes to hook younger kids on the outdoors.

The Lake Antoine Park Partners is hosting the first ever “Family Fishing Fun Event.” 150 fish will be stored in a 1,500-gallon pond for kids to fish with.

Anyone age five through 12 is welcome with adult supervision.

“People coming to the campground would say that there need to be more things for young people to do. Fishing is a part of being on Lake Antoine,” said Donie-May Rauch, Lake Antoine Park Partner vice-president.

Fishing starts at noon at Lake Antoine park on Saturday and at dusk, there will be a showing of “Finding Nemo.”

