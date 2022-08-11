Feeding America mobile food pantry making a stop in Marquette

Silver Creek provides free food to local families every month with a Feeding America food distribution.
Silver Creek provides free food to local families every month with a Feeding America food distribution.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, August 11 the Feeding America mobile food pantry will be making a stop at Silver Creek Thrift Store in Marquette.

Food distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. It is requested that anyone picking up food, remain in their vehicle as this is a drive through event. Silver Creek Thrift is located at 219 Silver Creek Road.

