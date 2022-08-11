CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say they have made an arrest in a brazen robbery case that involved a mother and her child.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports Corahn Myrie and Joshua Davila are in custody after the pair allegedly robbed a woman and her child at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman and a child standing in front of a business when a man approaches the two and takes their belongings before jumping in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the mother and her child were not injured in the incident, but the men took their items, which included the child’s backpack and tablet.

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t long for detectives to catch the men involved.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Downtown Mackinac Island
E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island
Delta Airlines flight to Detroit picks up passengers at Sawyer International Airport on Monday.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

Latest News

LIBRARY ACCEPTING DONATIONS FOR SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Palmer library accepts donations for school supplies
LIBRARY ACCEPTING DONATIONS FOR SCHOOL SUPPLIES
LIBRARY ACCEPTING DONATIONS FOR SCHOOL SUPPLIES
The first-year program is funded by year-round fundraising efforts through the MC Squared...
Marquette organization helps teachers with back-to-school supplies
Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
2 accused robbers arrested in Florida
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9