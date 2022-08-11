Back to School Health with UP Health System

Keeping children healthy before the start of the next school year
Dr. Isaac Smith says it's a good time to practice preventative health.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time for children in the U.P. to hit the books and return to class once again.

However, it is also a good time to practice preventative health.

Dr. Isaac Smith from UP Health System encourages parents to find a pediatric health provider to keep children healthy before the start of the school year.

Dr. Isaac Smith talks about how to find a pediatric health care provider.

Click here to get help finding a pediatric health care provider.

