Back to School Health with UP Health System
Keeping children healthy before the start of the next school year
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time for children in the U.P. to hit the books and return to class once again.
However, it is also a good time to practice preventative health.
Dr. Isaac Smith from UP Health System encourages parents to find a pediatric health provider to keep children healthy before the start of the school year.
Click here to get help finding a pediatric health care provider.
