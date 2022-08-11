Back to School Health with UP Health System

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time for children in the U.P. to hit the books and return to class once again.

However, it is also a good time to practice preventative health.

Dr. Isaac Smith from UP Health System encourages parents to find a pediatric health provider to keep children healthy before the start of the school year.

Dr. Isaac Smith talks about how to find a pediatric health care provider.

Click here to get help finding a pediatric health care provider.

