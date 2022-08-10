Tracey Tippett named first female UP Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett was named the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. She is the first woman to receive the award.

In 2021, Tippett was also the first female Marquette County Veteran of the Year and the second female Michigan Veteran of the Year. She was nominated by her detachment of the Marine Corps League.

Tippett says her service was for the community, not the awards.

“We don’t do what we do for the awards or for the accolades or anything,” said Tippett. “We do it because we care. We care about our veterans. We care about our communities. We do the best job we can to help each other out. That’s why we do the things we do.”

Tippett will be honored for her achievements at a formal ceremony at the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba on Thursday, August 18 at 11 am in front of the grandstand.

