Tigers fire GM Avila

Just one winning season
Al Avila
Al Avila
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances. Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team mired in another disappointing season. Detroit entered Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central. Ilitch invested millions in the offseason in an attempt to return his team to contention. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role. Avila was promoted to general manager a little more than seven years ago after serving as Dave Dombrowski’s assistant. The Tigers had only one winning season during Avila’s tenure.

