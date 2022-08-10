Sunny summer delight continues through Friday
Sturdy high pressure maintains dry and pleasant weather over Upper Michigan before Northern Plains system brings weekend rain chances.
High pressure continues building over Upper Michigan, maintaining a stretch of dry and around seasonal temperature conditions over Upper Michigan through Friday.
The chance for widespread showers comes this weekend as a Northern Plains front stirs in a warm and humid airmass to Upper Michigan.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool and breezy with northerly winds 10 to 20 mph
>Lows: 40s to 50s (cooler inland)
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool; northerly winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild, with increasing clouds and chance of rain late over the western counties
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and mild
>Highs: 70
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and mild
>Highs: 70s
