Sunny summer delight continues through Friday

Sturdy high pressure maintains dry and pleasant weather over Upper Michigan before Northern Plains system brings weekend rain chances.
Sturdy high pressure system maintains dry and pleasant weather over Upper Michigan before a Northern Plains front brings weekend rain chances.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure continues building over Upper Michigan, maintaining a stretch of dry and around seasonal temperature conditions over Upper Michigan through Friday.

The chance for widespread showers comes this weekend as a Northern Plains front stirs in a warm and humid airmass to Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool and breezy with northerly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 40s to 50s (cooler inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool; northerly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild, with increasing clouds and chance of rain late over the western counties

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Downtown Mackinac Island
E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island
Delta Airlines flight to Detroit picks up passengers at Sawyer International Airport on Monday.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

Latest News

cooler
Front to bring slightly cooler air
Isolated pop-up showers Wednesday then mostly sunny through Friday as a dry airmass fills the...
Mostly sunny summer stretch through Friday
pool weather
Perfect U.P. summer day ahead
Building high pressure brings mostly clear skies, seasonal temps to Upper Michigan through the...
Clearing out to sunnier summer days ahead