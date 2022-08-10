Sunny summer delight continues through Friday

High pressure continues building over Upper Michigan, maintaining a stretch of dry and around seasonal temperature conditions over Upper Michigan through Friday.

The chance for widespread showers comes this weekend as a Northern Plains front stirs in a warm and humid airmass to Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool and breezy with northerly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 40s to 50s (cooler inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool; northerly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild, with increasing clouds and chance of rain late over the western counties

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and mild

>Highs: 70s

